POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: Malawi Cholera Outbreak
25:47
World
Africa Matters: Malawi Cholera Outbreak
Schools in Malawi reopen after a two-week delay as the country battles one of the worst cholera outbreaks in decades. George Jobe from the Malawi Health Equity Network tells us misinformation and drug resistance are fueling the latest outbreak. In the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa, handcarts often used to transport goods are now helping keep the city clean. And we show you how an artist in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is using plastic waste to send a political message. #africamatters
January 21, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?