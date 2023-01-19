POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
France is bracing for a day of chaos on Thursday
France is bracing for a day of chaos on Thursday
France is bracing for a day of chaos on Thursday as unions hold major strikes to protest the government’s planned pension reforms. Three quarters of teachers are expected to walk off the job, and most trains will not run. Truck drivers, health professionals, air traffic controllers and energy workers are also planning to down tools. All are objecting to a proposal to raise the national retirement age from 62 to 64. And as Sarah Morice reports, large rallies are expected across the country.
January 19, 2023
