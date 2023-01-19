World Share

Israel-Palestine: China more vocal as Europe remains silent?

The visit by a far-right Israeli government minister to the third-holiest site in Islam has caused an international outcry. However the European Union’s response has remained curiously muted. The Palestinian leadership denounced Itamar Ben-Gvir for “deliberate and unprecedented provocation” at the Al Aqsa mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem. Arab allies including the UAE and Egypt backed calls for action at the United Nations, as well as Turkiye and even more notably China. But the question is where’s Europe? Guests: Ramzy Baroud Journalist Nasim Ahmed Political Analyst at Middle East Monitor Giorgio Cafiero CEO of Gulf State Analytics Guy Burton Brussels School of Governance Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.