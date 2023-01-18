World Share

Morocco’s Amazigh women produce argan oil known as 'liquid gold'

Moroccan argan oil, known as liquid gold, is highly valued by the cosmetic industry and outside of Morocco, sells for hundreds of dollars a litre. It is produced mostly by Amazigh-speaking Berber women in local cooperatives. But it's a physically demanding job, and there are concerns about whether this important legacy will continue into the future. Adama Munu reports. #arganoil #liquidgold #Amazigh