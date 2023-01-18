POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia, Armenia Trade Rare Public Barbs As Tensions Grow
Russia, Armenia Trade Rare Public Barbs As Tensions Grow
Once traditionally strong allies, Russia and Armenia are seeing relations hit their lowest point since the fall of the Soviet Union. Sharing century's long cultural and religious links, Russia has often stepped in as Armenia's main political and military backer in the South Caucasus. But that decades old partnership is starting to see strains. Last week, in a rare public rebuke, Russia blamed Armenia for the breakdown in peace talks with Azerbaijan over the Karabakh region. The two rivals have been deadlocked for months, in trying to broker a peace deal over the occupied territory, which saw a six-week war back in 2020. Russia blamed Armenia for cancelling peace talks between the two sides and called on Yerevan to return to the negotiating table. The statement followed earlier remarks by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last month, when he said Russian peacekeepers were not fulfilling their obligations under the 2020 ceasefire. Armenia also recently announced it would not host Russia-led military exercises this year. Guests: Farid Shafiyev Chairman of the Centre of Analysis of International Relations Hamdi Rifai Political Analyst
January 18, 2023
