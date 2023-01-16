World Share

Can the EU fill Russia’s power vacuum in Central Asia?

It’s a region Russia regards as its own backyard - but the European Union may be looking to strengthen its influence in Central Asia. The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell recently met regional leaders in Tajikistan and stressed their strategic importance to Europe. Around the same time, Vladimir Putin hosted a similar gathering in Russia. But with the distraction of the war in Ukraine, is he losing his grip on a traditional sphere of influence? Guests: Paul Stroski Senior Fellow at Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program Emil Avdaliani Professor of International Relations at European University and Director of Middle East Studies at Geocas Bruce Panier Journalist and Political Analyst Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.