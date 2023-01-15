POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russians resort to cost cutting techniques as sanctions continue
01:56
World
The war in Ukraine has forced many world-famous clothing brands to shut down operations in Russia. Economic sanctions imposed by the West was making it difficult for them to stay open. And now with the rising cost of living, many Russians are finding creative ways to make their money go further, and turning to thrift shopping. Aksel Zaimovic reports. #secondhand #sanctions #costofliving
January 15, 2023
