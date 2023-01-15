POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
White House aides find more classified documents in Biden's house
White House aides find more classified documents in Biden's house
Five additional pages of classified material have been found at US President Joe Biden's personal residence in Delaware. Some reportedly include material marked Top Secret. It's a felony under US law, punishable by up to 10-years in prison, and the same charge his predecessor Donald Trump is also currently facing. Recent developments into the incident could pose a serious threat to Biden's re-election bid. Malik Fuda reports.
January 15, 2023
