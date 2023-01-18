POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Helicopter crash near Kiev kills 14, including interior minister
02:12
World
Helicopter crash near Kiev kills 14, including interior minister
Ukraine’s interior minister, his deputy and all those onboard a government helicopter have died in a crash. At least one child was killed on the ground after it hit an apartment building in a suburb of the capital Kiev. The exact cause is unknown. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos appealing for more heavy weapons. Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his country’s response to Russia’s war but dodged questions about allowing German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
January 18, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?