Ukrainian first lady speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos

The search for survivors following a Russian missile attack in Dnipro has been called off in Ukraine. Officials say at least 44 people were killed and 20 are still missing. Meanwhile the wife of President Vlodomir Zelenskyy has been speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos. First lady Olena Zelenskyy has condemned Russia's actions and appealed for more global support. Simon McGregor Wood has this report.