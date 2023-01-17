POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy: Dnipro attack shows faster arms supplies needed
02:38
World
Zelenskyy: Dnipro attack shows faster arms supplies needed
In Ukraine, the head of the army says Russian forces have shelled more than a dozen settlements near Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, including the nearby town of Soledar. And with the city of Dnipro reeling from a Russian missile strike that killed at least 44 people in an apartment block, Ukraine says the attack shows the need to speed up arms supply. While Britain has confirmed it will send a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks to help push back Russia's advance, Germany is feeling the pressure to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Auskar Surbakti has more.
January 17, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?