BizTech
Oxfam: Billionaires gain extraordinary increases in their wealth
The richest 1% of the global population has been getting much richer and much faster than anyone else in the past two years. Those were the findings of a new Oxfam report, which said the wealth accumulation of the super rich accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. That compares to many others who have been struggling with rising prices and soaring inflation. The report was released as some of the world's elite and wealthy gathered in Davos for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting. Francis Collings reports.
January 17, 2023
