World Share

The legacy of Pope Benedict XVI

The funeral of Benedict the sixteenth is being seen as a watershed moment for the Roman Catholic church - and more than a billion worshippers world-wide. The former pope - who was the first in 600 years to resign - died last month aged 95. Criticism and controversy marred his papacy, including child sex abuse scandals in many countries. So what will be the legacy of Benedict? Guests: Thomas Reese Catholic Jesuit priest Christopher Lamb Rome Correspondent for The Tablet Brenden Thompson Chief Executive of Catholic Voices