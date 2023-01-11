World Share

Ambulance workers are staging a second day of industrial action.

Here in the UK, ambulance workers in England and Wales are staging a second day of industrial action. They’re striking for better pay and working conditions. Their dispute is just one of several which includes transport workers, nurses, teachers and postal workers. The country’s health service is under severe pressure - and they're dealing with high levels of winter flu and Covid cases. The Government has criticised the strike, saying it's putting patients’ lives at risk. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.