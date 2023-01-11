POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Coinbase to slash 20% of workforce in second major round of cuts
03:37
BizTech
Coinbase to slash 20% of workforce in second major round of cuts
Crypto exchange coinbase is slashing around a fifth of its workforce as it looks to preserve cash during a crypto market downturn. The exchange plans to cut 950 jobs, according to a blog post published Tuesday morning. Naeem Aslam is Chief Market Analyst at AvaTrade in London. We asked him if the industry can resurrect from its ashes after a 60% drop in valuation in recent months. #Coinbase #Cryptocurrencies #Bitcoin
January 11, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?