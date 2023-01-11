World Share

Policeman burned to death in his car in Peru amid anti-govt demonstration

A policeman has been burned to death in his car in Peru, as anti-government unrest escalates. At least 47 people have died in the demonstrations that erupted last month after former president Pedro Castillo was ousted from office and jailed. The violent response of the security forces in a region with a large Ay-mara Indigenous population has prompted an investigation into the new president, Dina Bolu-arte, for genocide. Claire Herriot reports.