POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Policeman burned to death in his car in Peru amid anti-govt demonstration
01:54
World
Policeman burned to death in his car in Peru amid anti-govt demonstration
A policeman has been burned to death in his car in Peru, as anti-government unrest escalates. At least 47 people have died in the demonstrations that erupted last month after former president Pedro Castillo was ousted from office and jailed. The violent response of the security forces in a region with a large Ay-mara Indigenous population has prompted an investigation into the new president, Dina Bolu-arte, for genocide. Claire Herriot reports.
January 11, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?