Prince Harry's revelations

Britain’s royal family is under attack from one of its own. In his new book ‘Spare’, Prince Harry gives his side of the rifts in a family that used to pride itself on keeping its inner workings secret. But perhaps among the most damaging and possibly dangerous revelations are Harry’s nonchalant description of killing Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, and claims of possible racism towards his wife Meghan Markle. So, how much harm is being done to one of the world’s most famous families? Guests: Shola Mos-Shogbamimu Political and Women’s rights activist Richard Fitzwilliams Royal Commentator Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.