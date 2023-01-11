POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brazilian President Lula vows to reverse Bolsonaro era policies
07:41
BizTech
Brazilian President Lula vows to reverse Bolsonaro era policies
Markets in Brazil are recovering after a sharp sell-off that occurred soon after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was inaugurated on New Year's Day. Investors were concerned by mixed messages from some members of Lula's new cabinet, sparking fears that the economy was in the wrong hands. But the president says he's committed to reversing controversial policies introduced by his fiscally- conservative predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. Melinda Nucifora reports and Remi Piet, senior partner at Embellie Advisory, joins us from Miami. #Brazil #Lulanomics #AmazonDeforestation
January 11, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?