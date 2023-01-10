POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye-Bulgaria Gas Deal Opens Up a New Supply Route in Southeastern Europe
Türkiye-Bulgaria Gas Deal Opens Up a New Supply Route in Southeastern Europe
This week we talk about the agreement that opens up a new supply route in southeastern Europe after Russia curbed shipments to the continent following its invasion of Ukraine. Bulgaria has signed a deal with its neighbour Turkiye to secure alternative energy supplies. The country for decades almost fully relied on Russia to cover its annual gas needs but this is about to change. Now it will be able to use Turkiye's LNG terminals to help bring in supplies to the country. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
January 10, 2023
