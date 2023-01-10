World Share

How Has the Arrival of Russians in Belgrade Increased Real Estate Prices?

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, more than 100 thousand Russians and around 18 thousand Ukrainians have arrived in Serbia. Many of them came with children looking to move their lives and businesses until the situation calms back home. But their arrival has increased the demand for homes and work places in Serbia. The rents especially in Belgrade have skyrocketed and many Serbians are complaining about the prices they can no longer afford. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp