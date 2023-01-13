World Share

Ukraine says 'fierce battles' taking place in Soledar

The Pentagon believes the appointment of a new commander for Russian forces in Ukraine is due to what it calls persistent troubles in the Kremlin's campaign. The new man in charge has been given the job just three months after the appointment of his predecessor. But the Pentagon has highlighted the Russian military's problems, which it says include logistics, command and control, morale. Plus, the failure to achieve strategic objectives. Daniel Padwick reports on how the Russians are currently trying to take control of the eastern town of Soledar.