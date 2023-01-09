POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is polarising politics contributing to the unrest in South America?
26:30
World
Is polarising politics contributing to the unrest in South America?
As Brazil assesses the damage from an attack on its capitol, Bolivia and Peru deal with ongoing and destabilising protests. How much are the continent's polarising politics costing its people, and can they find the leadership necessary to unite? Guests: Ben Norton Journalist and Founder of Multipolarista Portal Raul Penaranda Journalist Javier Alban Former Adviser to the Peruvian National Electoral Commission
January 9, 2023
