Israel’s Ben-Gvir says waving the Palestinian flag is an act in support of 'terrorism'
05:30
World
Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has said in a statement that waving the Palestinian flag is an act supporting 'terrorism'. It follows the release of a long-serving Palestinian prisoner, convicted of kidnapping and killing an Israeli soldier in 1983. He waved a Palestinian flag while receiving a hero's welcome in his hometown. Political analyst Akiva Eldar has more on the ban. #Israel #Palestinianflags #ItamarBenGvir
January 9, 2023
