Prince Harry's memoir book of the royal family stirs up trouble

When Prince Harry’s book is officially released on Tuesday, some people will wonder if there is anything that’s not already in the public domain. Harry, who’s still fifth in line to the British throne has given interviews about his memoir ahead of its release, and some details have been leaked. And now, copies of the book ‘Spare’, have been sold in Spain - apparently in error. Claire Herriot has more.