World Share

Will the South Caucasus See Stability in 2023?

Tensions in South Caucasus had ups and downs throughout 2022. Turkiye, Russia, the European Union and the US took important steps to bring peace to the region and end the dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan. But former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Armenia and antigovernmental protests in Iran have made the situation in South Caucasus even more fragile. Many issues aren't yet settled, but Turkiye seems to be in a better position to mediate with greater presence in the region through the Middle Corridor. Let's take a look at this report. Guests: Mathew Bryza Former US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti Research Fellow at ISPI Theodore Karasik Fellow at Jamestown Foundation