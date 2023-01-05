World Share

Is India responsible for the children's deaths in The Gambia and Uzbekistan?

With dozens of children dead in Gambia and Uzbekistan, the world's biggest generic drug maker is under the microscope. So how did regulators fail to stop Indian pharmaceuticals from exporting toxic medications? And what has to change to prevent it from happening again? Guests: Dr Peter Adebayo Adewuyi Member of The Gambia's Response Team for Acute Kidney Injuries Prashant Reddy T Co-author of 'The Truth Pill: The Myth of Drug Regulation in India' Gobardhan Das Molecular Medicine Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University Abantika Ghosh Author at The Print India