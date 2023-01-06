World Share

Will Putin stay in the Kremlin in 2023?

If reports are true, Vladimir Putin thought the conflict in Ukraine would be over in a matter of days. But the fighting has now been raging for more than 10 months, shows no sign of ending and Russian forces have suffered a string of setbacks. Ukrainian officials have said that Moscow is preparing a major offensive at the start of the new year. If that goes ahead, and fails to make a breakthrough, what will be the effect on the Russian President? Can he hold on to power in the face of defeat? Guests: Andrew D'Anieri Assistant Director at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center Domitilla Sagramoso Senior Lecturer at King's College London Natia Seskuria Fellow at RUSI