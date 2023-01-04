January 4, 2023
04:40
Widespread condemnation as Israeli minister visits Al Aqsa Mosque compound
Türkiye has joined many nations in strongly condemning Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to occupied East Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound, a move that triggered widespread anger from Palestinians who see it as an "unprecedented provocation." Haaretz political analyst Akiva Eldar explains whether this condemnations will make any difference. #AlAqsaMosque #ItamarBenGvir #Türkiye
