Kremlin says Russian troops observing ceasefire

Artillery fire has been reported along Ukraine's frontlines, despite the Russian declaration of a temporary, unilateral ceasefire during Orthodox Christmas. At the same time, the White House has announced an almost 4 billion dollar military package for Ukraine and NATO allies. Some of the equipment being sent to Kyiv is new, such as Bradley armoured vehicles, which are known as tank killers. The material indicates the increasing complexity of US support for Ukraine. Daniel Padwick reports. #ukraine #russia #ceasefire