Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas Eve
02:00
World
We begin with breaking news. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops to observe a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas. However, his proposal had been immediately dismissed by Ukraine as hypocrisy. A political advisor to Volodymr Zelensky says a truce will only be possible only when Russia leaves the territory it is occupying in Ukraine. Earlier Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held phone calls with both leaders in a bid to mediate peace talks. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
January 5, 2023
More Videos
