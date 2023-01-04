POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia: Use of cellphones by troops reason for Makiivka losses
01:37
World
Russia: Use of cellphones by troops reason for Makiivka losses
Russia’s military says its soldiers' use of mobile phones was responsible a Ukrainian missile strike on New Years eve which killed at least 89 of its troops. Officials claim new recruits, turning on their phones, in defiance of a ban allowed Ukrainian forces to identify the target. Ukraine claims up to 400 soldiers were killed with hundreds more injured. Russia's military has faced increasing criticism over the losses, the worst single death toll in the war so far. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more details.
January 4, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?