Why is Türkiye Keeping Sweden and Finland from Joining NATO?
24:53
World
Seeking shelter under the NATO umbrella. That's what Finland and Sweden have strived for, since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine in February. But as a long-term partner of the bloc, Türkiye voiced its concerns about PKK activities in the Nordic countries. Since entering NATO requires a unanimous vote, both countries have formalised their policies to avoid Ankara's veto. But will they now keep their word to Türkiye to join the Western alliance? Guests: Adam Michalski Türkiye Analyst Zuhal Mert Uzuner Associate Professor at Marmara University Zeynep Ozden Oktav Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University
December 30, 2022
