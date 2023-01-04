World Share

Football legend Pele buried in private ceremony in hometown

Brazilian football legend Pele was buried at a private ceremony in Santos after a procession through the streets of the town in which he grew up. Commonly known as the king of football, Pele's final resting place is at the Memorial Necropole Ecumenical, a thirty-storey-high cemetery building that overlooks the football pitch that made him famous. Luciana Taddeo reports from Santos in Brazil.