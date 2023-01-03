POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What Lies Ahead for the Future of US-Türkiye Ties in 2023?
25:19
World
What Lies Ahead for the Future of US-Türkiye Ties in 2023?
2022 was a milestone in US-Türkiye relations. From the F-16 fighter jets deal to dialogue on regional issues, Türkiye found common ground to strengthen relations with its NATO ally. Despite raising concerns about Türkiye's stance against Sweden and Finland's NATO bids, tensions with Greece and cross-border operations in Syria, the Biden administration showed it's willing to find solutions to address Ankara's security concerns. Let's take a look at this report. Guests: William Lawrence Former US Diplomat Tudor Onea Assistant Professor at Bilkent University
January 3, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?