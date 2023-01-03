World Share

What lies ahead for the Balkans in 2023?

Welcome to the first episode of Across the Balkans in 2023, as we analyse what the region could expect in the new year. With the Ukraine conflict triggering an energy crisis, will countries be able to find other sources instead of relying only on Russia? 2022 ended with some positive developments regarding the EU's enlargement in the Western Balkans. After Bosnia and Herzegovina received candidate status in December, Kosovo also applied to join the EU. Will it, too, be soon granted a status? Meanwhile, political crises have shaken many countries such as Bosnia, Montenegro and Bulgaria. Will stability be secured in the year ahead? And will long-standing ethnic tensions ever be solved? Veljko Skenderija tried to find out some of those answers in his report from Zagreb. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp