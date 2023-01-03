World Share

Republican-majority lower house to be sworn in on Tuesday

In the US the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives is being sworn in on Tuesday. Voting is also taking place for a new House Speaker, a position that is third in line to the presidency. California lawmaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to narrowly win that vote, but he'll have to juggle demands from the far right in his party who back former president Donald Trump. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.