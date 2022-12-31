December 31, 2022
02:21
Thousands of Ukrainian refugees find work in Bulgaria
The war in Ukraine, which caused millions to flee, has presented neighboring countries with unprecedented challenges. Since February, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees have crossed the border into Bulgaria alone. Russian migrants in the Balkan country have opened their homes, while businesses are providing shelter and support to Ukrainians fleeing the war. Abdulvehab Ejupi has more. #bulgaria #ukraine #refugees
