Hundreds of Rohingya people flee persecution, making dangerous sea voyages

As conditions in their home country worsen, more and more Rohingya people are risking life and limb to find something better. In Myanmar, the Muslim minority group is denied basic rights, and if they escape the country, must endure dire conditions in refugee camps in neighbouring countries. Driven by desperation, some risk it all in lengthy and dangerous sea journeys. Malik Fuda reports.