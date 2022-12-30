POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Netanyahu back as PM of Israel's most far-right govt
Netanyahu back as PM of Israel's most far-right govt
Israel has sworn in the most hard-line government in its history. Benjamin Netanyahu returns as prime minister in a coalition made up of ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies. Netanyahu promises stability but there's concern that his government will inflame the conflict with Palestinians, damage the judiciary and restrict minority rights. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports from occupied East Jerusalem.
December 30, 2022
