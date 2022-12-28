POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish and Syrian diplomats meet for first time since 2011
04:05
World
Turkish and Syrian diplomats meet for first time since 2011
The defence ministers of Türkiye, Syria, and Russia are meeting in Moscow. It's the first time Turkish, and Syrian regime diplomats have met face-to-face at such a high level since 2011. The trilateral meeting comes after Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to bring Syrian and Turkish officials together at the negotiating table. Our correspondent Obaida Hitto has more on the latest Turkish-led effort to bring the Syrian crisis to a peaceful end.
December 28, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?