Turkish and Syrian diplomats meet for first time since 2011

The defence ministers of Türkiye, Syria, and Russia are meeting in Moscow. It's the first time Turkish, and Syrian regime diplomats have met face-to-face at such a high level since 2011. The trilateral meeting comes after Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to bring Syrian and Turkish officials together at the negotiating table. Our correspondent Obaida Hitto has more on the latest Turkish-led effort to bring the Syrian crisis to a peaceful end.