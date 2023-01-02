POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia says New Year attacks targeted Ukraine's drone production
Russia says New Year attacks targeted Ukraine's drone production
Russian drone attacks on Ukraine continued overnight and into the early hours of Monday. Moscow targeted critical infrastructure in Kiev and the surrounding regions, causing power and heating outages. Russian missiles and drones hit the country in the first hours of 2023. Georgia’s former head of national security, Kakhaber Kemoklidze weighs in on Moscow’s attacks on Ukraine. #Ukraine #Russiandrone #Kiev #Ukraine
January 2, 2023
