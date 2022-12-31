World Share

Former Pope has died at his Vatican residence, aged 95

The former head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Benedict the 16th has died aged 95 - at his Vatican residence. After only eight years as Pontiff, in 2013 he became the first Pope in 600 years to step down due to ailing health. Pope Francis will lead his funeral Mass in St. Peter's Square on Thursday. It will be an unprecedented event in which a current pope will attend the funeral of a former one.