POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish, Syrian defence ministers meet for first time in 11 years
06:25
World
Turkish, Syrian defence ministers meet for first time in 11 years
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has met with his Syrian counterpart in Moscow for the first time in more than a decade. Russia's Defence Ministry has brokered talks, which are the first in a series of high-level negotiations. The intelligence chiefs of the three countries were also present. They discussed the Syrian war, the refugee crisis and efforts to fight all terror groups in Syria. Mehmet Celik from the Daily Sabah unpacks what Ankara hopes to gain from these talks. #Türkiye #Syria #Russia
December 28, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?