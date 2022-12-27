Violent PKK Vandalism in Paris Raise Questions on Europe’s Security

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The streets of Paris turned into a battlefield as violent clashes broke out between French security forces and supporters of the PKK terrorist group. It happened after three people were killed in an attack at a cultural centre in the capital on Friday. Supporters of the terror group wreaked havoc, as they injured more than 30 police officers and caused significant damage in the French capital. Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar condemned the attacks, but said France has supported the terror group for years and that it's now paying the price. The PKK terror group was founded in 1984, and has waged a decades-long war against Türkiye, resulting in the deaths of more than 40,000 people. Last month, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword against the PKK and its YPG offshoot in Northern Syria and Iraq, just a week after a terror attack in Istanbul left six people dead and dozens wounded. Guests: Murat Aslan Faculty Member at Hasan Kalyoncu University Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst
