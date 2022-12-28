POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
At least 62 dead as 'blizzard of the century' grips North America
02:21
World
At least 62 dead as 'blizzard of the century' grips North America
Across the US, at least 62 people have been killed in weather-related incidents, after one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the country. Nearly half the deaths were in Buffalo, in New York state, where many people are still without power. There's been looting and military police are being brought in. The blizzard has forced thousands of flight cancellations, leaving many passengers stranded. But, conditions are expected to improve.
December 28, 2022
