What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

UN: At least 26 dead as Rohingya boats reach Indonesia

The UN refugee agency has warrned that more Rohingya refugees are heading to Indonesia. Authorities say they suspect at least 26 people onboard died from dehydration or drowning, making it one of the deadliest years for those fleeing camps in Bangladesh. Nay San Lwin from the Free Rohingya Coalition weighs in on the plight of the Rohingya refugees as they embark on such a dangerous journey. #Rohingyaboats #UN #Indonesia