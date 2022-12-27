World Share

Ukraine criticises calls for talks amid heavy fighting in Bakhmut

Ukraine’s foreign minister says his government wants a UN-mediated peace summit to be held by the end of February even if it happens without Russia. Dmytro Kuleba says Kiev will only sit down with Moscow once Russia faces a war crimes tribunal. The Kremlin has rejected Ukraine's precondition for negotiations. Ukrainian MP and diplomat Bohdan Yaremenko weighs in on Kiev’s stance regarding the ongoing conflict. #Ukraine #Russia #Bakhmut