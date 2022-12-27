POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can Ankara Arrange a Summit Between Kiev and Moscow in 2023?
Russia's attack on Ukraine has divided the world, and forced most countries to take sides. But Türkiye has kept relations steady with both the sides in the conflict, leading efforts to restore peace. President Erdogan has been in regular contact with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin since the attack began on February 24. Both leaders have held meetings in Tehran, Sochi, Astana and Samarkand. Erdogan has also met Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv. His efforts proved vital in paving the way for a historic grain deal in July. Türkiye also mediated a prisoner exchange deal which led to the release of 215 Ukrainians and 55 Russians. Putin even suggested that Türkiye should act as an energy hub for Russian gas, which faces EU sanctions. At every step of the conflict, Erdogan has called on both sides to give peace another chance. Türkiye hasn't yet succeeded in arranging a summit between the two sides. But will Erdogan be able to organise such a meeting next year?
December 27, 2022
