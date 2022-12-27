POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why PKK terror activities in Europe continue to pose a threat
05:20
World
Why PKK terror activities in Europe continue to pose a threat
According to Europol, the PKK continues to "use Europe for fundraising by legal and illegal means". Germany's spy chief in June admitted that the country has become a platform for the terrorist organisation's fundraising and recruitment activities targeting Turkiye. Political analyst Klaus Jurgens discusses why Europe is not clamping down on this terror group. #PKKterrorists #France #Europol
December 27, 2022
