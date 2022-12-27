POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Moscow urges Kiev to fulfil proposal for demilitarisation
04:10
World
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has urged Ukraine to fulfill its proposal for demilitarisation. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army, Lavrov said. It comes just two days after Putin said Moscow was open to negotiations with Kiev. Malcolm Davis from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute unpacks whether this call by the Kremlin suggests the war is drawing to a close. #Ukraine #Russia #demilitarisation
December 27, 2022
